Moore sanitation crews to no longer pick up plastic bags left curbside

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – City officials in Moore say residents will soon need to take extra steps to protect city workers from COVID-19.

Beginning on April 20, the City of Moore is requiring residents to put all trash, including yard debris like grass clippings, in their garbage cans.

Officials say sanitation crews will no longer be picking up plastic bags left curbside.

“COVID-19 virus has been shown to live on plastic surfaces for some amount of time. It is prudent that the City do everything in our power to protect our employees from possible exposure,” said Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell.

City leaders say the policy will be in place as long as the city’s emergency proclamation is in effect.

However, the Moore City Council will consider making this process permanent during upcoming budget planning sessions.

