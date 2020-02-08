Moore school counselors helping students with grief after Monday’s tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Public Schools’ counselors have been meeting with students around the clock since Monday’s tragic accident, but the district says there’s a long way to go.

“This is gonna be a long time. Months, weeks, years for some of these kids,” said Michelle McNear, Moore PS Assistant Superintendent, Counseling.

Two students’ lives were tragically cut short after Max Townsend hit a group of student athletes running near Moore High School.

Four others were injured. One of them is still fighting for his life in the hospital.

School counselors were one of the first to respond.

“We were called to the scene. I probably arrived within 6-7 minutes,” McNear said. “I knew that we were going to need help.”

And then on standby when students returned to school on Tuesday. A memorial near the site has been growing each day.

“As we’re working through the process, we are narrowing down those kids that we do feel like need some extra extensive services,” McNear said.

The school is experiencing more than its share of tragedy over the years. It was only two months ago when MHS senior Emily Gaines was killed in a car accident while on her way to take the act.

And while these students were just in elementary school, a tornado ripped through part of town, taking the lives of seven children in Plaza Towers Elementary School.

“It’s important for parents to know too. You might think your kids had dealt with it, but you gotta watch them and you gotta keep that conversation open because things that have happened in our life will trigger past things,” McNear said.

The trauma here is like no other, but the school says they will continue to stay Moore strong.

“They’re starting that healing process, which is a long process, but they are starting,” McNear said.

The school says they are also working to help with grieving teachers and coaches, not just students.

If you’re a parent or guardian who may need some extra help with how to talk to your kids, Moore Schools gave us a link for more information.