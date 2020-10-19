More details in SE Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More information has been released in an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police responded to multiple shots fired calls at the 900 block of Southeast 15th.

“I was really shocked when I tried to come in the front and the yellow tape was everywhere,” Samaria Richard, who was going to visit her son at the apartments, said.

When police arrived, they came across a subject, Shallah Mitchell.

“We don’t know if he was— in what way he was involved in the initial call,” Capt. Dan Stewart with Oklahoma City Police said.

Mitchell pulled a weapon out of his pocket. Police later determined it to be a knife. Police say he refused to follow commands.

The officer, Sgt. Clint Music, fired his gun at Mitchell, missing him.

“There were no injuries to the officer of the suspect or to anybody else,” Stewart said.

Mitchell was taken to the Oklahoma City Police Homicide Unit where he was questioned. After that, he was released as police are still investigating.

Richard says her son heard what was happening and is glad he’s okay.

“He heard the gunshots firing and everything,” she said. “For some reason I was praying for him while on my way home.”

Sgt. Music has been placed on routine administrative leave.