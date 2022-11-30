OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Help is on the way after several truck driving school students hit a roadblock when their truck driving school closed suddenly with no notice.

CDL University LLC shuttered its doors suddenly earlier this week, leaving many of its students with little immediate options for finish training or recoup monies paid for commercial drivers license training and certifications.

CDL University, LLC filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code back in June, 2022.

KFOR spoke previously with Mario Reyes who said he paid thousands of dollars to CDL University LLC in hopes of starting a new career as a truck driver.

He and other students showed up Monday to find the doors locked, along with a sign saying it is permanently closed.

However, Mario said he received a call late Monday from a representative from CDL; he was able to complete his final requirement Tuesday, making him eligible to receive his Class A commercial driver’s license.

“I quit my old work to start a new career like a truck driver [and] I was so excited [finish] I couldn’t sleep,” he said in an interview Tuesday with KFOR.

For other students like Mario who were left with no school, no job and no money, programs around the metro area are jumping in to help.

“That’s a very tragic thing for a student that, you know, is trying to improve their life to go through,” said Brad Ball, President of Roadmaster Drivers School.

Roadmaster of OKC is aiding affected students to help them complete their training; Ball said truck driving offers people who are unemployed or underemployed options for long-term employment and financial stability.

“Something obviously significant happened here that caused [CDL] to simply lock their doors. [We are offering] free tuition to anyone that had enrolled and was unable to finish as a result of their closure,” he added.

Subsequently, another driving academy, American Truck Training said they also sprang into action as soon as they heard the news that CDL closed suddenly.



“We’ve had folks, unfortunately, in tears and we’ve had to just calm them down and say, come on, in, we’re here to help. And no matter what, we’re going to figure something out to help you get through school.”

Redmond said American Truck Training is also stepping in to help jilted students financially.

“The main thing is [to] get these folks into trucking school so we can get them to work immediately,” he added.

Students affected by CDL University LLC’s closure can contact American Truck Training or Roadmaster Drivers School of Oklahoma City for assistance.