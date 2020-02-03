More than 19K guests visit OKC Zoo; new attendance record set

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo set a new February attendance record after more than 19,000 people visited the zoo over the weekend.

19,420 guests visited the zoo from Saturday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 2. This record surpassed the previous record set in 2015 with 17,887 guests.

The zoo held its Connect with Wildlife Challenge on Sunday, which encouraged guests of all ages to “take a tech break” and check-in their cellphones in exchange for free admission. Approximately 3,200 guests participated in the challenge, relinquishing their cellphones before entering the zoo.

Zoo officials say beautiful, spring-like weather on Saturday also contributed to the new attendance record.

“It was exciting to see so many guests participate in our ‘challenge’ and enjoy the zoo without the distraction of their mobile devices,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “As a cultural destination dedicated to connecting people to wildlife and wild places, we recognize the importance of offering new opportunities such as this for families and friends to enjoy time together exploring the zoo.”

