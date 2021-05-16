Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Oklahoma City, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Oklahoma City.

#30. 15850 Farm Cove Rd, Edmond

– Price: $1,579,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#29. 2548 Somerset Pl, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,595,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#28. 12101 Stonemill Manor Ct, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,599,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#27. 2550 E Overholser Dr, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,600,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 13

#26. 911 NW 13th St Unit A, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,600,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#25. 7315 N Country Club Dr, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,689,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#24. 17812 Blue Heron Ct, Edmond

– Price: $1,749,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 9

#23. 8309 NW 125th St, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,750,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#22. 5200 White Fences, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,789,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#21. 8516 Stonehurst Ct, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,799,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#20. 6111 NW Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,830,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#19. 2737 N Guilford Ln, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,862,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 9

#18. 11403 N Bryant Ave, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,900,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#17. 322 NW 15th St, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,950,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#16. 5616 Normandy Ter, Oklahoma City

– Price: $1,995,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#15. 1415 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,390,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#14. 5204 Verbena Ln, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,490,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#13. 17804 Blue Heron Ct, Edmond

– Price: $2,495,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#12. 1328 E Hefner Rd, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,500,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#11. 6109 NW Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,750,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

#10. 4900 Wisteria Dr, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,750,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#9. 14925 Gaillardia Ln, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,750,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#8. 7900 N Bryant Ave, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,800,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#7. 19000 N Western Ave, Edmond

– Price: $2,900,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#6. 3775 E Hefner Rd, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,900,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#5. 14712 Dalea Dr, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,980,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#4. 14815 Dalea Dr, Oklahoma City

– Price: $2,995,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

#3. 200 NW 142nd St Unit 100, Edmond

– Price: $3,000,000

– Bedrooms: None

– Bathrooms: 0

#2. 6424 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City

– Price: $3,500,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

#1. 4920 Gaillardia Cir, Oklahoma City

– Price: $4,495,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 10

