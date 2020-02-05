Mother accused of smothering children pleads not guilty to murders

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KFOR/ KNXV) – A mother accused of smothering her three children to death in Phoenix has pleaded not guilty to their murders.

Last month, officials arrested Rachel Henry after she admitted to killing her three young children inside her family’s home in Arizona.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When asked about the children, Henry admitted to smothering the children, starting with 1-year-old Mireya Henry.

"Rachel was playing with the one year old female and wrestling on top of her. Rachel felt the one-year-old female's breathing was obstructed but continued to impede her breath by placing her hand over the one-year-old female's mouth," the affidavit stated.

At that point, Henry said her oldest child, 3-year-old Zane Henry, tried to step in and get her to stop. She said the boy yelled at her and even hit her in an attempt to help his sister.

Once the one-year-old was dead, Henry said she chased Zane but was interrupted when another relative arrived at the house. A short time later, she said she took him to a back bedroom, straddled him, and placed her hand over his nose and mouth.

"Rachel described singing to the three-year-old male as he [scratched] her chest and [pinched] her while she placed her hand over his nose/mouth," the affidavit stated.

She says she fed 7-month-old Catalaya Rios a bottle until she fell asleep. That is when she said she "sang her a song as she placed her hand over her face and impeded her breath. Rachel sang to the seven-month-old female until she became unconscious and died," the affidavit claims.

Rachel Henry

Henry, who just moved to Arizona from Oklahoma, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

According to KNXV, Henry pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday. Her next court appearance is set for March 24.