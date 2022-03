JACKSONVILLE, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A mother duck sure did know the right spot to hatch her new ten ducklings! She flew into the Florida maternity center’s indoor courtyard and set up her nest. On March 23rd, staff at Jacksonville’s Baptist Medical Center Beaches escorted the mama and her newborn babies out to their new life outdoors.

Beaches OBGYN posted on Facebook, “We’re still “quacking” up over this sweet story. Congrats, Mama! We’ll see you in six weeks for your follow-up.”