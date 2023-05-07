MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Stephanie Bills is speaking out after her 18-year-old daughter was found dead. The man suspected to be connected was arrested in Illinois, now facing a rape charge.

Madeline Bills’ life was cut tragically short on April 22 when she was found dead at a home in Moore, according to Moore Police.

“Our family is heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful daughter, Madeline Marie Bills. No family

should have to endure such a terrible tragedy,” said mother Stephanie Bills in a press release. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and compassion our family has received from so many in our community. Our family believes this is a direct reflection of the love, light, and positive energy that Madeline poured into others throughout her life. We want Madeline’s life to be forever defined by how she lived, how she loved, and the countless ways she uplifted everyone. We want her to be remembered for all she gave her friends and family. She was a beautiful soul, a bold competitor on the basketball court, and a beloved child of God.”

On May 1, a warrant was issued for 19-year-old Chace Cook for a charge of first-degree rape in connection with Bills’ death, according to police. Court records show he was arrested in Chicago, Illinois shortly after and is facing first-degree rape charges out of Cleveland County.

Moore police say that more charges are expected to be filed against Cook.

Bills was signed on to play basketball for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College according to a post by the school’s team.

The team posted on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform u about the passing of our Future Lady Norse Player, @madeline_bills. We are deeply saddened by her loss! Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

“While Maddie saw the best in everyone, our family is very grateful for the justice system. We

trust the authorities who are handling investigations regarding Madeline’s untimely death and

respect the legal and administrative processes that will occur.” Stephanie Bills, Mother of Madeline Bills