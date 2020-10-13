Mother with critically ill teen waiting months on OESC to come through with benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman with a critically ill teen says she’s been waiting months for her unemployment check.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever felt so helpless and hopeless,” said Kathleen Piparato.

Piparato’s son, John, was diagnosed with a crippling autoimmune disease back in March, just one day after the state’s first COVID-19 case.

“There weren’t any warning signs. Saturday came, March seventh and boom that was it…Blood transfusions, IV antibiotics. He had a picc line for approximately four months that’s how he ate,” said Piparato.

Shortly after his diagnosis, she lost her job and was forced to apply for unemployment benefits.

“You hear about it all the time how families are one medical illness away from this. I never thought it would be us.

Piparato says she’s been waiting for the state to come through with benefits since early August.

Just like thousands of other Oklahomans, Piparato hasn’t received any help or explanation from the Oklahoma Employment Security Agency.

She says just getting anyone at the agency on the phone can be difficult.

“It’s like two, three hour waits and then when you do get on the phone, they really can’t tell you anything.”

Piparato says without the money, she’s at risk of losing much more and is terrified for her son’s well-being.

“I sat in the hospital for three days with my son, and I couldn’t eat because I didn’t have money and I was too embarrassed to ask if they had any kind of program…I’m failing my son because I thought I did everything right,” said Piparato.

She says she will continue to wait on the OESC, but she doesn’t see any relief in sight.

“Ms. Zumwalt, what can we do to help you get this agency going again? People are not surviving. People are not making it,” said Piparato.

KFOR reached out to the OESC about Piparato’s case. OESC representatives said in part,

“Due to privacy concerns, OESC cannot offer additional details.”

Throughout the pandemic, News 4 has reached out to OESC about specific claimants and has not received a response citing privacy concerns until Monday.

The agency assured KFOR it was looking into Piparato’s case.