OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning.

The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, there were no charges filed in the accident, but teams are actively investigating the scene now.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.