QUEENSLAND, Australia (KFOR/Storyful) – After posting video on social media, three men, all in their forties, have now been charged and fined after allegedly using a Go Pro camera to record their motorcycle speeds of up to nearly 125 MPH on skinny, two-lane roads in Queensland, Australia.

The video above is allegedly from that camera, which police seized after serving a search warrant at the home of a 45-year-old man.

A 49-year-old man and 46-year-old man also took part in the ride, none of whom police have named.

The men, 45 and 46, have an upcoming court hearing on August 22nd, while the third man, 49, has already been given three traffic citations and fined more than $1,400 in US dollars. All were charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho from the Sunshine Coast Highway Patrol called the behavior “disappointing,” after he said a high number of motorcyclists have lost their lives this year alone in Queensland.

“The Sunshine Coast Hinterland is a popular place for riders, but what many fail to understand is that the winding roads can be extremely dangerous, especially travelling at high speed,” Senior Sergeant Panoho said. “Riding at excessive speed and crossing double lines when you can’t clearly see oncoming traffic is reckless and puts other road users’ lives at risk as well.”