Motorist allegedly shoots other driver in hand & leg following vehicle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorist was allegedly shot in his hand and leg by another driver following a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City.

The alleged shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Northwest 39th Expressway where a vehicle crash occurred.

An Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson told KFOR that the suspect shot the victim following the crash.

The victim drove to a friend’s house in the 4600 block of Northwest 33rd and called for help.

Police are attempting to learn what happened after the accident that provoked the shooting.

The suspect has not been apprehended. He is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt, armed with a silver 9mm handgun. He possibly had a young child with him.

No further details were released.

