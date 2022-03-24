WEST SACRAMENTO, California (Storyful/KFOR) – While Smokey the Bear says, “Only you can prevent forest fires,” that’s not the case in California.

West Sacramento brings in an annual herd of 400 goats to eat their way through a couple of acres of brush per day.

Coordinators stop drivers in streets, allowing the goats, corralled by dogs, to cross to their destination.

High weeds and grass are a treat for the goats and a fire safety precaution for the city.

The city says the goat program is designed for fire suppression in hard-to-reach areas around West Sacramento.