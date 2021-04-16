Muddy road causes issues for drivers in Coyle; two school buses get stuck

COYLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two school buses and a couple of cars got stuck on a muddy Indian Meridian Road in rural Logan County on Wednesday.

People in the area say it gets like this every time the weather gets bad.

“We started having trouble and then another bus stopped to help and then we ended up getting two buses stuck,” Terry Zink, superintendent of Coyle Public Schools said.

He says the school district is working with the county on road improvements.

“I think the county knows the roads need some attention,” he said.

Jody Stout says his son was driving by the buses, but ended up in a ditch.

“It was a kind of catastrophe, he tried to go around him with the help of the bus driver and another gentleman,” he said.

Crystal Barragan, who lives at the bus’ last stop, says her kids were waiting to be picked up.

“When the bus got stuck I don’t think the bus got out for like an hour after school time so they missed that whole hour of school,” she said.

She says roads in the area have been rough for years.

“Something needs to be done about these roads so the kids can go to school safely. Our trucks and our vehicles don’t get messed up, it’s just very dangerous conditions on these roads,” she said.

Logan County District 2 Commissioner Kody Ellis, who just took office in January, sent KFOR the following statement:

“Being new, having taken office in January, I have a lot of hurdles to overcome. As well as finding the problem areas when it rains. I am now aware of the condition of the roads due to the recent rains, and the hassle it is causing the school busses. I cannot speak for prior administration but I do plan to prioritize our school routes in our district. Indian Meridian Rd is now on my list of priority projects to be completed this year. Myself and my road crew are doing what we can with the amount of hands and current county budget.”