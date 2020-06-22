Multiple Enid police officers under investigation for varying allegations

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple Enid police officers are under investigation, including one officer with allegations ranging from domestic violence to child molestation.

In one case, an on-duty officer was involved in a domestic disturbance with his wife at a park.

According to the police report, witnesses say they saw the officer grab his wife by the arm and pin her against the car while yelling profanities.

It was so loud even the kids at baseball practice stopped to watch.

“We did not get a call at that very time that anything was going on. We only heard about it a few hours later when citizens called in who witnessed it to complain,” Lt. Warren Wilson with Enid Police said.

Police asked the Sheriff’s Office to do a welfare check.

“When we learned of the incident, we did contact the Garfield County Sheriff’s office. The officer’s home is in their jurisdiction,” Wilson said.

Both the officer and his wife said they got in an argument and said there wasn’t any physical abuse.

The officer has been assigned to a civilian role.

“He’s on administrative duty at this time. He has no police authority,” Wilson said.

A criminal investigation for domestic battery and disturbing the peace has been sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

An administrative investigation is also underway.

Once that’s done, the case will be reviewed by the Police Civil Service Commission. They’ll determine if any disciplinary action will be taken.

Police say the officer is also under investigation with another agency for alleged child molestation that happened before he became an Enid officer.

Enid Police confirm there is more than one officer involved in internal investigations, but won’t give details as to what for.

OSBI confirms they are investigating an Enid officer for misconduct but won’t specify exactly for what.