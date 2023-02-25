OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- A multiple person stabbing took place at North Mickey Mantle Drive and East Sheridan Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to OKCPD PIO, there was a fight that had gone wrong at the Pink Parrot Sports Bar in the surrounding area.

There were 8 stabbing victims with injuries in their upper extremities. Two victims are currently in critical condition. There have been no reports of casualties.

Information of the suspect is currently unknown.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.