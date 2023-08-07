Image courtesy of KFOR.

OKLAHOMA CITY– Tonight, an injury accident involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a semitruck closed two lanes of I-40 westbound at Meridian Avenue.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcycle with two occupants rear-ended a Dodge SUV, were ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the inside lane.

The driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital.

The passenger has the worst of the injuries.

There was a semitruck involved, but it struck the motorcycle after the two passengers were already off the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge SUV is also being transported to the hospital out of precaution.

OHP expects all three lanes of the highway to reopen in the next 30 minutes.