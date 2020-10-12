Murder on the Mother Road: Man dies in bar fight on Route 66

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres Police say a man is behind bars and another is dead after fatal bar fight broke out early Friday morning when the victim confronted the suspect for allegedly acting inappropriately with a woman.

“I just had someone get hit and he’s not getting up.”

A frantic bartender calling in the fight to 911 at the Route 66 pub on NW 39th and MacArthur early Friday morning.

When Police arrived…

“They did locate one subject that was unconscious on the ground. He was later transported to the hospital where he later passed away,” said Major John Gray of the Warr Acres Police Dept.

According to police, 42-year-old Jason White was inside the bar when 26-year-old Verde Bailey entered.

Bailey started allegedly acting inappropriately towards a woman close to White.

“The suspect had another altercation with a patron of the bar that was sexual in nature. Our victim intervened between those two,” said Gray.

According to police records, witnesses say a fight broke out between White and Bailey when “Bailey sucker punched Jason in the right side of the head.”

Bailey left the bar.

White never woke up.

He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police went to find Bailey at his home.

“They did respond to that residence in Bethany and take him into custody without incident,” said Gray.

Bailey now faces multiple counts including sexual battery and 2nd degree murder.

“Yeah, it affects you. You think, ‘dang, life is so short,’” said Mark Davis.

Davis say he and White spent time together at the Pub.

White’s mother tells News 4 he was always ready to help her and those who needed a hand.

“Oh I’d play pool with him. He would cut up a little bit, but I never had no problems with him. He was a pretty good guy from what I knew. A lot of people I know, like him,” said Davis.

Both White’s mother and daughter have set up GoFundMe pages to help with funeral costs. Friends and family say they are planning a celebration of life for White this weekend.