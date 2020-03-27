Muscogee (Creek) Nation extends temporary closure of River Spirit Casino Resort, 8 regional casinos

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Muscogee (Creek) Nation has extended the temporary closure of all nine Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts made the announcement on Thursday.

All nine Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort will be temporarily closed until April 15.

The temporary closure began on March 16.

While River Spirit Casino Resort and the other casino properties had no reported cases of COVID-19, the temporary closure is a result of guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce exposure to the virus.

“As always, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation prioritizes the health and well-being of our citizens, our employees and our guests above all else,” said Chief Hill. “We are committed to following the suggestions issued by federal health officials to ensure we are safeguarding the public. Challenging times require tough decisions, but you cannot make progress without making decisions. Extending the temporary closure of our casinos is an example of how the Nation can do its part during this epic crisis.”

Hill and officials confirmed the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos and River Spirit Casino Resort will continue to pay its 2,200 employees through April 15. This equates to a $3.4 million payroll every two weeks.

“As a primary employer in the City of Tulsa and throughout many smaller communities in northeast Oklahoma, we want to continue to support our employees to best of our ability,” said Crofts. “We have already faced great adversity together during the abrupt closure last year due to the historic flooding and its aftermath. We want to do everything we can to ease the anxiety and financial burden while our employees are home with their loved ones at this critical time.”

The temporary closure includes casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah and River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

The closure includes the travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee, but the convenience stores remain open to serve the public in need of essentials.