OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR Oklahoma] is hosting its 9th Annual Oklahoma Muslim Day at the Capitol Monday. This also comes almost a week after the chaos at the Capitol between trans-rights activists, a Muslim lawmakers and state troopers.

CAIR Oklahoma said Muslim Day at the Capitol is about advocacy training, youth empowerment and building bridges with your legislators.

“Muslim day at the Capitol is where we bring the Oklahoma Muslim community to the people’s House to learn about civic engagement, meet directly with lawmakers, and to really take part in the civic process. Tomorrow, we’ll have a series of panel discussions featuring lawmakers, civic experts, nonprofit organizations and community members who will share their thoughts on the civic engagement process, as well as what advocacy looks like for minority communities,” said Veronica Laizure, CAIR-OK Deputy Director.

Former US Congresswoman Kendra Horn will be speaking Monday. The group said her outreach to the Oklahoma Muslim community has been unprecedented and while she was in congress she supported education, access to healthcare and Oklahoma industries.

They also said, “she challenged Markwayne Millin for one of Oklahoma’s Seats at the U.S. Senate, running a campaign focused on service to all of Oklahoma’s diverse communities.”

CAIR Oklahoma told KFOR, this year’s Muslim Day at the Capitol is focused on civic courage.

“It can seem really difficult to take part in the civic process because a lot of people feel like their voices are not being heard or like it’s dangerous even to stand up and be counted among the people who want to be involved in the process of making laws,” said Laizure.

The day also comes after the Oklahoma House voted Tuesday to censure Representative Mauree Turner for allegedly harboring a fugitive following last week’s confrontation between trans-rights activists, a lawmaker and state troopers that led to one arrest.

“I understand that I’m a living breathing manifestation that you can take that anger out on,” said Rep. Mauree Turner, (D) District 88.

On the House Floor, Republican Anthony Moore hit back against the assertion that the censure was targeted.

“Protection is not the issue, harboring a fugitive and committing a crime is,” said Rep. Anthony Moore, (R) District 57.

Mauree turner currently does not face charges and is not apologizing.

“I think it’s also really important to stress that I didn’t commit a crime,” said Turner.

The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said quote, “It can be daunting to be at the Capitol, but this day serves to empower Oklahoma Muslims to have the tools they need to be civically engaged and make the people`s house their home.”

“The capitol does not seem like a really friendly place to minorities and marginalized people in Oklahoma. Muslim Day at the capitol is really one step in that journey towards making civic engagement and the lawmaking process more accessible to all parts of Oklahoma,” said Laizure.

KFOR reached out to Mauree Turner and Kendra Horn.

If you’d like to attend, it will be held Monday at the Oklahoma State Capitol from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You have to register and buy tickets. You can find that information here.