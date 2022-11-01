COLUMBUS, Ohio (KFOR/Storyful) – Mesmerizing video shows two marching bands at Ohio State University pulling off a stunning tribute to Sir Elton John – one that he has called “incredible.”

The Ohio State University Marching Band and Iowa’s Hawkeye Marching Band memorized the lengthy choreography, and presented it during halftime at a football game between the two universities.

The October 22nd tribute included some of Elton John’s top hits, such as “Crocodile Rock,” “Rocket Man,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

The legendary singer/songwriter retweeted The Ohio State University Marching Band’s video, thanking both OSU and the University of Iowa. “What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!” he posted.

The Ohio State University Marching Band replied: “We are honored! So glad you enjoyed the show, Sir Elton!” While the Hawkeye Marching Band stated in part, “It was an honor.”