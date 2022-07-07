VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – Incredible video shows bystanders and first responders coming together to flip a submerged SUV, with a woman inside. Witnesses say she had careened off a road in Volusia County, Florida, and overturned in a 3-foot-deep body of water.

A panicked woman is heard telling an arriving Volusia County Sheriff’s deputy about an unresponsive woman inside the vehicle.

Witnesses jumped in to help the deputy and firefighters upright the crumpled SUV, and are heard groaning as they use all of their strength in a successful group effort.

The woman still had a pulse. She was immediately pulled to shore, where CPR was performed.

She was transferred to a hospital, where she is in critical condition, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, but had “a chance to survive thanks to this crew,” the department tweeted.