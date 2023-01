MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck.

Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck.

The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at NW 23rd and Walker in Oklahoma City.

The suspect was detained at the scene.

KFOR will continue to update this story as more information comes.