Mustang Public Schools requiring face coverings for all students starting Monday

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools announced Saturday that PreK through 4th grade students will now also be required to wear masks or face coverings while on any school campus or attending and MPS activity.

In a release that was sent to Mustang families Saturday afternoon, district officials say the update comes after the Oklahoma State School Board Association moved Canadian County from a Yellow county to an Orange 2 county on Friday.

“While we want to avoid any sudden changes, as those will more significantly impact our families, we must take action,” Charles Bradley, Superintendent of Mustang Public Schools, said in the release Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education School Safety Protocols, under Orange 2, masks are recommended for all staff and students in grades PreK through 12. Orange 2 counties are also encouraged to consider moving to alternative learning practices such as distance learning and A-B schedules.

District officials warned that if the county remains in Orange 2 when the next round of data is released on October 2, the district will move to a modified schedule that could include a move to an A-B schedule or a transition to distance learning.

“We recognize that our elementary levels have been less affected than our secondary, but

the trend for all levels is moving in the wrong direction,” Bradley said. “At this time, we are being cautious and not moving to a modified schedule immedidately, as prescribed in Protocols, based on several factors including the fact that we are two weeks removed from Labor Day and the recent inclusion of rapid tests into the testing data on a State level.”

For more infomation on the MPS plan for the 2020-21 school year, you can visit the district’s website.

Latest Stories