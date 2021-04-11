Mustang Public Schools sees increase in COVID-19 incidents

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools says the number of COVID-19 incidents (quarantines/isolations) has almost doubled this week compared to last.

They say 101 students are out of school, with 94 in active quarantine and seven active COVID cases.

The superintendent says the numbers are concerning.

One parent says shifts in numbers are expected.

“I’m just not surprised because the fluctuation on quarantine cases is going to go up and down, it’s going to go up and down,” Carson Spencer, a Mustang parent, said.

The school district says this week, they started contact tracing for people within three feet, instead of six feet, as long as masks were worn.

“The fact that it’s three feet or six feet, it doesn’t really matter because in the end, kids are going to get quarantined, kids are not going to get quarantined,” Spencer said.

He says regardless, quarantine is difficult for students and parents alike.

“As a parent, it’s a little bit frustrating coming home from quarantine, kids that have to rearrange their schedules,” Spencer said. “The kids miss out a lot on stuff, so it’s just a sad situation.”

The school district is reminding people to report all positive cases, exposures, and quarantines to them.