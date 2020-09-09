Mustang Public Schools: Staff member dies of COVID-19

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Superintendent of Mustang Public Schools says a staff member has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

It is with great sadness that I share with you that one of our Mustang staff members, who dedicated years of service to the students and staff of Mustang Public Schools, has passed away as a result of complications from COVID-19. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and out of respect for that request, we will not be releasing further information. We thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.

We will continue to work with our State and local health agencies to monitor this pandemic and will do all we can to affirm our commitment to the health/safety of our staff and students. As always, thank you for your support of Mustang Public Schools. Charles Bradley, Superintendent Mustang Public Schools

Officials with MPS say they do not believe that there is a link to the school environment.

On Wednesday, health experts say there were nine additional deaths, including a woman in the 36 to 49-year-old age group. The death toll stands at 863.

On Wednesday data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 65,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

