Mustang’s Clear the Shelters event helps dozens of animals find homes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wagging tails, perky ears, and a whole lot of fur. If you were at the Mustang Dog Park on Saturday, this is what you were bound to find.

Dogs and cats were hoping to win over the hearts of a loving family.

“There’s a really great cause to it. It’s just so great seeing them adopted,” said Whitney Wilson, volunteer and foster.

These animals are here as part of Friends of The Mustang Animal Shelter’s Clear the Shelters event.

“Our shelters fill up with animals every day. There are thousands of animals euthanized in the United States every single day. Rescues like ours and adopters and volunteer fosters are who help from having to euthanize those animals,” said Shawna Bostick, Friends of the Mustang Animal Shelter director.

The group saying 21 dogs and seven cats were adopted, all before 2 p.m.

“Every single time, I get really emotional. I get so happy and then I get really sad because I have to let them go after so long of a time,” Wilson said.

The director says the event also helped promote excitement for the city’s new animal shelter, which is still in the works.

Their current facility is only able to hold nine dogs and nine cats.

Right now, local rescues are stepping in to help with the burden.

“Building a brand new animal shelter for the City of Mustang. It should be done by October and we’re really excited about that but that’s going to quadruple our capacity for our local shelter,” Bostick said.

NBC stations, like KFOR, are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters events.

More than 411,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

