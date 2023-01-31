(KFOR/Storyful) – A high resolution camera has captured a cute image on the surface of Mars that appears to be the face of a bear. NASA just released a video explaining what could have caused the adorable rock formation.

On December 12th, the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera captured the photo. The HiRISE was launched on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2005 and has been taking pictures of the red planet ever since.

As seen in the video at the top of this story, which was compiled by NASA, JPL-Caltech, and UArizona, a narrator explained, “There’s a hill with a V-shaped collapsed structure – the nose. Two craters – the eyes; and a circular fracture pattern – the head.”

He continued, “The circular fracture pattern may be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater. Maybe the nose is a volcanic mud vent, and the deposit could be lava or mud flows.”