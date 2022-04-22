VIDEO FROM MARS (Storyful/KFOR) – The 40-second eclipse was much faster than what we Earthlings experience, however NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover captured incredible video of one of Mars’ two moons, Phobos, crossing the sun. The camera is pointed toward the sun.

NASA said the footage was captured April 2nd on Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z camera. “The video is the most zoomed-in, highest-frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface,” a NASA official stated. “These observations can help scientists better understand the moon’s orbit and how its gravity pulls on the Martian surface, ultimately shaping the Red Planet’s crust and mantle.”