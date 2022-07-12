NASA (KFOR/Storyful) – For the first time, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has created its first color image, capturing what the agency calls a glimpse of deep space billions of years in the past.

The image shows a cluster of galaxies called SMACS 0723, which was presented at a White House ceremony, where President Joe Biden said the photo is “a new window into the history of our Universe.”

“We’re looking back more than 13 billion years,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said. “Light travels at 186,000 miles per second, and that light that you are seeing from one of those little specks, has been traveling for over 13 billion years.”

NASA says the telescope was pointed to an area in space the size of a grain of sand on Earth.

To see all of NASA’S newly-released images of our Universe, click here.