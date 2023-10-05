NASA (KFOR/Storyful) – A NASA rover captured video of a dust devil stretching 1.2 miles in height dancing across a ridge on Mars.

NASA’s Perseverance rover recorded the scene on August 30, but the agency just released the enhanced, sped-up video seen at the top of this story.

The footage shows the lower portion of the dust devil, which was moving along at an estimated speed of 12 mph.

It was captured on the rover’s 899th Martian day of the mission, which will prelude any attempt at sending humans to Mars.

“A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust),” according to NASA.