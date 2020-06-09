NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JUNE 07: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Roland Chevrolet, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR today announced a plan to reintroduce guests at select races beginning with the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14 and the race at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will invite up to 1,000 service members as honorary guests for the race on June 14 and Talladega Superspeedway will allow 5,000 fans inside.

“NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials,” NASCAR wrote Tuesday in a news release. “All guests in attendance will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.”

For a list of additional NASCAR protocols and information on attendance eligibility, visit the Homestead-Miami Speedway website and Talladega Superspeedway website.