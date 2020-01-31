National Arboretum gives Scissortail Park collection of rare, endangered plants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to Scissortail Park in the fall will be able to see a new collection of rare and endangered plants and trees.

The U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. has gifted a variety of endangered plants to Scissortail Park for cultivation. The plants include oak trees, viburnums, and hollies that then to thrive in a harsh climate like that found in Oklahoma.

“One of our goals for the Scissortail Horticulture Department is to not only educate the public about the science of plants, particularly those that are native to our area, but also to protect and conserve them as well,” said Lance Swearengin, director of horticulture and grounds at Scissortail Park. “This makes the gift from the plant and seed distribution program of the National Arboretum especially meaningful.”

Organizers say the plants and shrubs are currently in the park’s nursery and will be cared for until they can be planted this fall.

Ultimately, the park will apply to become an accredited arboretum for its living collection of woody plants.

“With Myriad Botanical Gardens, Oklahoma City will have a botanical garden which is dedicated to the collection and cultivation of a wide range of plants, and an arboretum that does the same for trees and shrubs, practically next to each other,” he said. “Having an accredited arboretum and botanical garden downtown is an exciting development for our city.”

