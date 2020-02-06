National Wear Red Day: American Heart Association shining light on heart disease in women

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Every year, millions across the nation come together to raise awareness of heart disease in women by wearing red.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement invites everyone to wear red on Friday, Feb. 7, for National Wear Red Day. The movement increases awareness of heart disease and stroke in women.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women and claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined with disparities in care continuing to persist.

Cardiovascular disease can be different in women than in men, and women may experience different signs or symptoms than men.

Women continue to be underrepresented in research and experience inequities in care including longer wait times for treatment.

Women make up less than half of all clinical trial participants globally with women of color only accounting for 3%.

Biological differences between men and women often are not adequately accounted for in clinical trials and other studies that provide the foundation to treat cardiovascular disease.

Research shows that women are potentially more likely to survive a heart attack if their doctor is female, but in today’s workforce women are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields by 25%.

“Powering the future of women’s heart and brain health is imperative to the work we do at the American Heart Association and to the mission of Go Red for Women,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. “With 1 in 3 women dying of cardiovascular disease, we must ensure women are equitably represented in research.”

This is the movement’s 16th year to continue working in communities around the world to help women understand the threat of cardiovascular disease.

The movement will continue to help women take charge of their health, demand equal access to healthcare for all women, and increase the number of women in STEM careers.

“This February, women must stand together, show support and demand to be represented equally in cardiovascular disease research and care,” said Brown. “We’re continuing to forge new paths and inspire younger generations of women to create health solutions for women.”

You can “go red” in the following ways:

Wear red and give on Friday, Feb. 7. You can make a donation here or at your local CVS pharmacy on Friday and throughout the month of February. Or, join the social media conversation by using “#WearRedAndGive.”

No-cost heart health screenings at MinuteClinic CVS Health is offering no-cost heart-health screenings nationwide select Thursdays in February at MinuteClinic, the company’s retail medical clinic. Patients can visit the clinic locations to receive a no-cost “Know Your Numbers” heart health screening on the first three Thursdays of February. During the screenings, patients will learn five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index. CVS Pharmacy customers can also help in the fight against heart disease and stroke by making a $1, $3 or larger donation at the register at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide or online from Feb. 2-22.

Join research goes red Go Red for Women encourages women starting at age 20 to get screened for heart disease and stroke and to know their numbers to determine personal risk.



More information can be found here.