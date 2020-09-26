10 Porsche drivers busted for speeding in Colorado

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A group of Porsche drivers had a long night Thursday when they were all stopped by Colorado State Patrol for speeding.

According to a tweet from CSP Troop 1E, ten Porsches were all stopped after they were clocked going above 80 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 40.

Pro tip-if you and your 9 buddies get caught at 80+ in a 40 zone, all of you get tickets. And because it takes a LONG time to write 10 tickets, your dinner plans get messed up. Better, we think, than injuring or killing someone because of your selfish behavior. Please slow down. pic.twitter.com/h1rN7bTtGN — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) September 25, 2020

It’s hard to tell which specific models the Porsche’s are from CSP’s tweet, but it appears to be a mix of SUVs and sedans.

Proof’s in the pudding-here’s the stack of tickets. Note the numbering in the upper left corner. No staging here! pic.twitter.com/xcSl3GEXyO — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) September 25, 2020

For more local news, download the KFOR News app and for weather download the KFOR 4WarnMe Weather app

Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!