17-year-old airlifted to hospital after falling at Hanging Rock State Park

National

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Hanging Rock State Park stock photo

DANBURY, N.C. — A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after falling at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday, according to NC park officials.

Stokes County EMS crews responded when the teen fell about 30 feet from a trail.

Stokes County crews got a call at 11:34 a.m. telling them about the fall at Hanging Rock.

The 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter