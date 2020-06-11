250-pound cannon stolen from Arkansas Subway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge police are investigating after a 250-pound cannon was stolen from a Subway Sandwich shop within the last 3 days.

Lt. Mike Lisenbee with Pea Ridge police said a manager at the Subway located at 281 Townsend Way filed a report Tuesday that the cannon was missing.

Police said the cannon is not historic and is a lawn ornament located in the front of the business.

Investigators on the case are following leads to a possible suspect who may have taken the cannon’s barrel. The cannon’s chariot was not taken.

Anyone with information about who may have taken the cannon or anyone with information about its whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pea Ridge Police Department — (479) 451-8220.