5.9 magnitude earthquake near California-Nevada border

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook up residents across Northern California and parts of Nevada Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 3:49 p.m. near Markleeville, California, roughly 30 miles south of Lake Tahoe, and was followed by more than 10 aftershocks in California.

The depth of the initial quake was roughly 6 miles, according to the USGS.

There were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, but officials with the office called it a “rapidly evolving situation.”

Reports on social media and from the USGS showed the quake was felt as far away as the San Francisco Bay Area and east of Carson City, Nevada.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

