Alzheimer’s helpline expanding hours to provide more support to individuals, families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is expanding the hours of its helpline in an effort to provide more support to individuals and families.

Starting Saturday, July 11, the new hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (ET) on weekends.

Families affected by dementia-related illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease, individuals living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, professional caregivers, and anyone who has questions about brain health can connect with a licensed social worker through the AFA Helpline by:

Calling 866-232-8484

Visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right hand corner

Sending a text message to 646-586-5283

The web chat and text message features can serve people in more than 90 different languages.

“Having a place to turn for answers, support or even just a sympathetic ear to listen is so important when you’re dealing with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “In the constantly changing world we’re living in right now, families affected by Alzheimer’s disease need help now more than ever. Expanding our helpline hours is another way we can serve them in their time of need.”

AFA’s Helpline is staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care who can answer questions, provide support and connect callers with a variety of services in their community, no matter where in the United States they live.

To learn more about the AFA Helpline or other services provided by AFA, visit www.alzfdn.org or call 866-232-8484.

LATEST STORIES: