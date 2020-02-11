Alzheimer’s Helpline provides care in 90 languages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease will now be able to get the help they need, no matter what language they speak.

“Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t recognize language barriers, ethnic or geographical boundaries: It impacts people from all over the world who speak a wide variety of languages. Families affected by Alzheimer’s disease need to be able to access support, regardless of the language they speak. Adding this new feature to our Helpline enables us to break down language barriers and serve a greater number of people,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America announced that it has launched a new chat feature through its Alzheimer’s Helpline that allows licensed social workers to provide help in 90 different languages.

The helpline provides individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers with assistance, support, and resources. The helpline is available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on the weekend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AFA’s national toll-free helpline is staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care who answer questions, offer tips and provide referrals to local services.

“No one should have to deal with Alzheimer’s alone, because help and support are available,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “As the number of people with Alzheimer’s continues to grow, so too does the number of caregivers who need support. Expanding our helpline hours is another way we can help families affected by Alzheimer’s in their time of need.”

To use the different language feature, contact AFA’s social workers via live chat, e-mail, and Skype through AFA’s website.

“AFA is able to provide tremendous value to the national care community through the helpline. Having a dementia care certified social worker pick up the phone ready to listen, support, and point you in the right direction is a great offering when someone is in need,” said Molly Fisher, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Education and Social Services. “No scripts, no answering service, no triage, just a licensed social worker ready and available to help you.”