Approx. 14K infant carriers recalled due to possible fall hazard

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A company has recalled three of its infant carriers due to buckles on the carriers possibly breaking, posing a fall hazard.

Infantino has recalled the following carriers:

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic

Flip Front2back

Up Close Newborn

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for a free replacement carrier.

The recall includes approximately 14,000 carriers.

No injuries have been reported.

The carriers were sold at Target and other stores nationwide, including Amazon.com from Nov. 2019 through Dec. 2019.