Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Atlanta Humane Society takes kittens to visit closed Georgia Aquarium

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. — While the Georgia Aquarium is closed to human visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Atlanta Humane Society took some adorable kitties to check out the fishies.

The kittens’ names are Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles, and Dory.

They aren’t up for adoption right now, but if you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, you can check out your local shelter.

Also, the Humane Society wants to remind everyone there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19. You should also have multiple caregiver options in place just in case you get sick and are unable to care for your pet.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter