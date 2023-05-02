BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KFOR/Storyful) – Video shows firefighters spraying foam to rescue two children from a swarm of bees that attacked the kids and their mother during a photoshoot in Buckeye, Arizona.

“The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung. She put them in the car and subsequently took the brunt of the stings. She was transported to the hospital with over 75 stings but thankfully has recovered. The crews used foam to calm the bees and rescue the children from the car,” the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority posted on Facebook.

The mother of the woman called 911, and is heard in the video at the top of this story telling the dispatcher that her daughter was unable to get into the vehicle with her children.

Using that foam, crews were able to safely transport the children to a waiting firetruck.

“If you are attacked by bees, getting inside to a safe place is key. Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter. Never get into water and do not fight the bees,” the AFMA posted.