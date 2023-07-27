WASHINGTON (KFOR) — The Biden Harris Administration announced Thursday morning that approximately $980 million in federal funding will be available to expand internet access and adoption on Tribal Lands through the Internet for All Initiative’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP).

This is the second round of funding that will be available for Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian communities as part of Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The initial round under this law reached a total of about $5 million in grants to 10 Tribes on May 17.

Since the program began in 2021, TCBP has awarded $1.78 billion to 191 Tribal entities across the country with the goal of increasing accessibility in areas such as online education, telehealth and digital work training for Native American communities disproportionately effected by the digital divide.

“These investments will provide new opportunities for Tribal communities to participate in telehealth, online education, remote work and countless other benefits that Internet access can bring,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, we are providing the resources necessary to deploy high-quality, high-speed Internet service across Tribal Lands.”

Applications for funding are now open and can be submitted via Grants.gov, email or postal mail. To view application requirements and apply for funding, applicants can visit InternetForAll.gov.