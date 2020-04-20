Bipartisan caucus creates Reopening and Recovery ‘Back to Work’ checklist

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – As leaders across the country are looking at ways to reopen America, a bipartisan task force in Washington has created a checklist to determine when restrictions should be lifted.

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which is made up of 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats, released the “Reopening and Recovery ‘Back to Work’ checklist.”

“This bipartisan roadmap provides critical benchmarks and goals that our nation should meet before reopening America,” said Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5). “This plan recognizes that there is no silver bullet in our fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, we’re going to need a data-driven, multi-faceted strategy which tackles health and economic challenges and gives our economy the best chance at reigniting. This is the kind of across-the-aisle work that should guide decision making during these trying times. It will take all of us working together to beat COVID-19 and make a full economic recovery.”

The plan has been delivered to Congressional leadership and the White House as options for immediate consideration in the next phase of the pandemic response.

You can see the checklist here.