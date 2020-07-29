Border Patrol rescues two kayakers from Detroit River

National

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Border Patrol agents rescued two kayakers who were reported missing Monday evening.

The Grosse Ile Police Department received a 911 call from the father of one of the kayakers reporting them missing near Stony Island in the Detroit River.

The Gibraltar Border Patrol Station’s Marine Unit began a systematic search of the area and was able to find them in 45 minutes.

One of the kayaks had overturned and the person was in the water when they were found.

Both appeared to be in good health and declined medical attention when they were pulled from the water and taken to shore.

