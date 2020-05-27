Live Now
Bison shot, nearly decapitated in Tennessee, owner says

by: Gregory Raucoules and Nexstar Media Wire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a bison was shot and killed in Tennessee.

Sevier County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Seymour resident reported that someone had shot his bison and tried to cut its head off.

Neighbors reported seeing someone driving a black Toyota in and out of the area and parked in the same area where the bison was shot. Neighbors also reported hearing a gunshot Sunday morning around 4:36 a.m.

The owner said he had last seen his bison in the field Friday.

