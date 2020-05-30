CAUGHT ON CAMERA: White pickup plows through a family of geese in NW OKC neighborhood, killing one

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver was caught on camera plowing through a family of geese in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, killing a gosling.

Now, the video is being reviewed by authorities, and the driver may face federal charges. However, the person responsible has not been identified yet.

“To use that power against defenseless creatures is just unthinkable,” David Simmons said.

David Simmons tells KFOR he is horrified at what played out mere steps from his Northwest Oklahoma City driveway.

“How could you be so hateful?” Simmons asked.

David was out running a quick errand, and when he came home, he found a baby goose lifeless in the street.

“I went inside and pulled up the security footage, and I saw the video and it put me back in my chair,” Simmons said.

A white pickup is caught on camera rounding the corner, picking up speed and mowing a family of geese over.

Then, the pickup sped off.

“It’s just the reaction of the family of geese running to the aid of the young one that got me,” Simmons said.

One of the goslings was caught under the tire. The parents are seen trying to save it, but the baby didn’t have a chance.

“That goose was gone before I could help it,” Simmons said.

The person behind the tinted windows is still a mystery.

“I would like to find out because they need to be held responsible,” Simmons said.

“It’s fortunate that we do have video in this case,” Micah Holmes with Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said.

The gut-wrenching video has been handed over to the Game Warden.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, killing Canada Geese could land whoever’s responsible in federal prison.

“They are classified as migratory birds, so they are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” Holmes said.

Meanwhile, David is now on the look out for the driver, who might be one of his own neighbors.

“I know I’ve seen the truck a couple times,” Simmons said.

Killing Canada geese is illegal on a state and federal level. It also can be a felony under animal cruelty laws. A person who commits the crime can face several years in prison and a large fine.