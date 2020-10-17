Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store

National

Police said the mother had a concealed carry permit and the gun was in her purse

by: Chandler Blackmond and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A sign hangs outside a Sam’s Club store. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Ohio say a child accidentally fired a gun inside a Sam’s Club store Saturday morning.

According to police in Boardman, Ohio, the 7-year-old child shot the handgun near a cash register.

Officers said the mother had a concealed carry permit and the gun was in her purse.

No one was hit or hurt.

Officers said police will gather evidence and confer with the prosecutor as to whether any charges will be filed against the mother.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter