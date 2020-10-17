Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Ohio say a child accidentally fired a gun inside a Sam’s Club store Saturday morning.
According to police in Boardman, Ohio, the 7-year-old child shot the handgun near a cash register.
Officers said the mother had a concealed carry permit and the gun was in her purse.
No one was hit or hurt.
Officers said police will gather evidence and confer with the prosecutor as to whether any charges will be filed against the mother.
